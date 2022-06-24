type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian Comedian Foster Romanus ties the knot
Entertainment

Ghanaian Comedian Foster Romanus ties the knot

By Lizbeth Brown
Foster Romanus engagement ceremony
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Foster Owusu Amponsah known in showbiz circles as Foster Romanus has tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

The comic actor and his pretty girlfriend, Selina Asante had their private traditional wedding on Thursday, 23rd June 2022.

The ceremony which was strictly by invitation, was attended by some celebrities, friends, loved ones and well wishers.

The bride looked beautiful in her colourful kente attire and Foster Romanus complimented the looks with his.

See photos below;

According to sources, a private white wedding will be held soon and fans have sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 24, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News