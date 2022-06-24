- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Foster Owusu Amponsah known in showbiz circles as Foster Romanus has tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

The comic actor and his pretty girlfriend, Selina Asante had their private traditional wedding on Thursday, 23rd June 2022.

The ceremony which was strictly by invitation, was attended by some celebrities, friends, loved ones and well wishers.

The bride looked beautiful in her colourful kente attire and Foster Romanus complimented the looks with his.

According to sources, a private white wedding will be held soon and fans have sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.