type here...
Entertainment

Ghanaian content creator Davido gifted 5k dollars spotted chilling with girls

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian content creator known popularly on Tiktok as Ananzo is in the news again trending for the wrong reasons.

Ananzo became an online sensation after Nigerian superstar, Davido gifted him 5k dollars.

This comes after Ananzo while working as a bar attendant recorded himself singing Davido’s song dubbed “With You” which features Omah Lay.

Reacting to the video, Davido directed Ananzo to reach out to someone for 5k dollars as a gift.

Following the kind gesture from Davido, a new video that features Ananzo has once again popped up online.

In the new video, Ananzo is seen chilling with a young beautiful lady, making netizens react to it.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

You can’t do national service if you don’t have Ghana card- NSA boss

He beats me every day but I still love him- lady says

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, May 3, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways