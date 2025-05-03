Ghanaian content creator Davido gifted 5k dollars spotted chilling with girls

Ghanaian content creator known popularly on Tiktok as Ananzo is in the news again trending for the wrong reasons.

Ananzo became an online sensation after Nigerian superstar, Davido gifted him 5k dollars.

This comes after Ananzo while working as a bar attendant recorded himself singing Davido’s song dubbed “With You” which features Omah Lay.

Reacting to the video, Davido directed Ananzo to reach out to someone for 5k dollars as a gift.

Following the kind gesture from Davido, a new video that features Ananzo has once again popped up online.

In the new video, Ananzo is seen chilling with a young beautiful lady, making netizens react to it.