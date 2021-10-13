Ghanaian couple set record with biggest-ever wedding cake formed like a V8 car

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian couple has set one of the biggest records in the history of Ghanaian weddings.

The couple has become an overnight internet sensation after outdooring a driveable wedding cake and driving around in it during their wedding reception.

The wedding dubbed #TheDoxaUnion which was MC by one of Ghana’s Finest Events Host, Kabutey Ocansey has now become the new ‘marking scheme’ for weddings in Ghana.

A viral video that captures the moment the couple were seated in the V8 shaped Cake- Car has been sighted and it’s lovely. Netizens can’t just get over it.

The groom, in the video held on firmly to the temporary wheels of the cake-themed created car while kissing with his beautiful bride as guests and family members, cheered them on.

Watch the video below;