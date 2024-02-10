Ghanaian dancer, Afronitaa and protege, Abigail, make history at Britain’s Got Talent – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dance sensation, Afronitaa and her protege, Abigail recently embarked on their first-ever trip together and headed to the UK which made the trends few days ago.

To many Ghanaians, it was just a vacation trip till News broke out today that it was a journey to audition for the newest season of British Got Talent.

The talented duo auditioned for the latest season of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) in the UK, making history as the first Ghanaian dancers to perform on the BGT stage.

Afronitaa recently separated from the DWP dance group which has also created speculations on social media meanwhile, 7-year-old Abigail emerged victorious in Season 14 of TV3’s Talented Kidz.