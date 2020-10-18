Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi has been arrested by the East Legon Police after he was sighted in town in the evening.

Born Michael Amofa, Zigi in a series of post on his social media handle explained that he was arrested by the police based on his looks because they felt he was a yahoo boy or a scammer.

In a video shared, the dancer could be seen handcuffed to a nearby burglar proof while the police who we believe came for their night patrols where seen going about their duties.

Incredible Zigi is heard in the video saying what is happening in Nigeria where their SARS are just arresting people and extorting money from them is the same thing happening here in Ghana and Accra to be specific.

Watch the video below:

He later posted that he has been released by that police but that was after he had to pay some monies to them