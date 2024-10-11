Ghanaian doctor charged with sexually assaulting female patient in Canada

A 64-year-old Ghanaian medical doctor in Canada is facing charges of sexually abusing a female patient years after being released for a similar act.

According to the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), Dr. Clarence Clottey of Oakville, a lower-tier town in Halton Region, Ontario, Canada, was working at “Bristol Family Physicians” on Bristol Circle at the time of the incident.

Police say they were alerted after an adult lady was sexually assaulted while visiting the facility.

On Tuesday, Clottey was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released from detention until his court appearance in Milton.

His photo was provided because authorities suspect there could be more victims.

Following allegations of misbehaviour and separate sexual assault charges, the Oakville doctor was placed under limitations by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) in January 2020. Clottey was 59 at the time.

Clottey was initially detained in 2016 and charged with six charges of sexual assault. Six patients testified in the criminal prosecution, alleging that Clottey inappropriately touched women during certain examinations.

In 2018, Clottey was found not guilty on all counts. A year later, HRPS arrested the Oakville doctor for allegedly sexually abusing a female patient in 2014.

The CPSO imposed a practice limitation on Clottey, mandating him not to examine any female patient’s breast, pelvis, or rectal area. The restriction also required him to refer any female patient who requested or may require medical examination of the breast, pelvic, or rectal area.