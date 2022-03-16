Ghanaian employee lands two hefty slaps on his Chinese boss during a hot argument (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video that has gone viral on the internet shows how a Ghanaian employee who is apparently tired of his Chinese boss’ unending complaints went physical with his employer.

In this video, the guy who has automatically dismissed himself landed two hefty slaps on his boss during a hot argument.

Interestingly, the people who were preset at the scene were cheering the guy on to land more blows and slaps on his boss.

We don’t know what triggered this aggressive action from the Ghanaians employee but we are certain he’s was pushed to the wall hence was left with no other option than to retaliate.

The video has garnered massive reactions on the internet with several contrasting views from netizens.

Some are in total support of what the Ghanaian guy did while others are also against his Rambo actions.

Check out the video below to know more…