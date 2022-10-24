East Legon: Rich Ghanaian family gifts daughter Benz on 16th birthday

A young girl who turned 16 was given a brand new Mercedes Benz car by her rich family.
Aside from the plush birthday party, which was full of pomp and pageantry, the teenager was given a special treat to mark her new age.
Over the weekend at the family’s multi-million-dollar residence inside East Legon, it was a sight to behold as the car was unveiled and presented to the girl.
Videos making the rounds on social media paint a classic picture of a rich kid who is certainly enjoying the soft life.
With a Benz as her 16th birthday present, you could just imagine what she would receive on her 18th birthday.
Check out the video below…
Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son rocks GH¢3.2M Richard Mille watch to GIS Prom
The son of Ghanaian business magnate Nana Bediako Cheddar stole the show when rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch to the GIS Prom 2022.
Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) showed class and luxury at their end-of-year prom which was a display of pomp and pageantry.
The exotic cars and attires that were on display could have your jaws drop.
However, Cheddar’s son rocks a wristwatch which is worth an arm and a leg in Ghana.
Our checks show the Richard Mille RM11 wrist watch which was being rocked by him is priced at a whopping GH¢3,215,685 or $191,500.