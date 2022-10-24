Home Entertainment East Legon: Rich Ghanaian family gifts daughter Benz on 16th birthday

East Legon: Rich Ghanaian family gifts daughter Benz on 16th birthday

By
Albert
-
Rich Ghanaian family gifts daughter Benz on 16th birthday

A young girl who turned 16 was given a brand new Mercedes Benz car by her rich family.

Aside from the plush birthday party, which was full of pomp and pageantry, the teenager was given a special treat to mark her new age.

Over the weekend at the family’s multi-million-dollar residence inside East Legon, it was a sight to behold as the car was unveiled and presented to the girl.

Videos making the rounds on social media paint a classic picture of a rich kid who is certainly enjoying the soft life.

With a Benz as her 16th birthday present, you could just imagine what she would receive on her 18th birthday.

Check out the video below…

Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son rocks GH¢3.2M Richard Mille watch to GIS Prom

The son of Ghanaian business magnate Nana Bediako Cheddar stole the show when rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch to the GIS Prom 2022.

Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) showed class and luxury at their end-of-year prom which was a display of pomp and pageantry.

The exotic cars and attires that were on display could have your jaws drop.

However, Cheddar’s son rocks a wristwatch which is worth an arm and a leg in Ghana.

Our checks show the Richard Mille RM11 wrist watch which was being rocked by him is priced at a whopping GH¢3,215,685 or $191,500.

Read more HERE…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News