East Legon: Rich Ghanaian family gifts daughter Benz on 16th birthday

A young girl who turned 16 was given a brand new Mercedes Benz car by her rich family.

Aside from the plush birthday party, which was full of pomp and pageantry, the teenager was given a special treat to mark her new age.

Over the weekend at the family’s multi-million-dollar residence inside East Legon, it was a sight to behold as the car was unveiled and presented to the girl.

Videos making the rounds on social media paint a classic picture of a rich kid who is certainly enjoying the soft life.

With a Benz as her 16th birthday present, you could just imagine what she would receive on her 18th birthday.

The son of Ghanaian business magnate Nana Bediako Cheddar stole the show when rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch to the GIS Prom 2022.

Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) showed class and luxury at their end-of-year prom which was a display of pomp and pageantry.

The exotic cars and attires that were on display could have your jaws drop.

However, Cheddar’s son rocks a wristwatch which is worth an arm and a leg in Ghana.

Our checks show the Richard Mille RM11 wrist watch which was being rocked by him is priced at a whopping GH¢3,215,685 or $191,500.

