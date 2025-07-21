Ghanaian father feeds baby with acid

In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked the nation, a 29-year-old mechanic, Abdulai Kadiri, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his own 9-month-old daughter after allegedly feeding her acid.

According to court records and family testimony, the tragic incident stems from a relationship Kadiri had with a young woman, Doris Amatey, which began in 2020.

Just three months into the relationship, Doris discovered she was pregnant. Kadiri, upon learning of the pregnancy, urged her to terminate it but Doris firmly rejected.

In his attempts to persuade her, Kadiri falsely claimed he had made arrangements with a doctor at Tema General Hospital for an abortion.

Yet, Doris remained resolute in her decision to keep the pregnancy. Kadiri subsequently distanced himself emotionally but continued to support her antenatal care financially.

He did not attend the child’s naming ceremony but GHS 350 and insisted the baby be named Muniratu Awudu.

Shockingly, a day after the naming, Kadiri paid an unexpected visit to Doris’s home while the baby was crying.

Doris, believing there was no cause for alarm, left Kadiri briefly with the child while she took a bath.

Within moments, a piercing cry was heard from the baby. Doris rushed out to find the infant in Kadiri’s arms — her mouth badly discoloured and her clothing visibly burned.

Kadiri told her the child was vomiting. Doris immediately rushed the baby to the Prampram Polyclinic, where doctors discovered signs of corrosive poisoning, likely from acid.

The baby was referred to Tema General Hospital and later transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where she sadly died while on admission.

Medical experts confirmed that the child had ingested a highly corrosive substance, which not only affected her internally but also burned through the fabric she was wrapped in.

Kadiri was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with murder.

In court, the judge described the act as “monstrous and inhumane,” and sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The story has triggered widespread outrage and soul-searching on social and traditional media, with many questioning what could drive a father to commit such a horrific act.

“This is beyond evil. No disagreement over pregnancy should ever lead to such barbarism,” one commentator posted online.

