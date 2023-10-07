type here...
Ghanaian Father sleeps and impregnates his own daughter (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Ghanaian father in his early 40s has been dragged to Mama Efe’s show for sleeping and impregnating his own daughter.

As disclosed by the teenage daughter, her father has been secretly sleeping with her and she has gotten pregnant in the process.

Meanwhile, during the live radio interaction, the father denied ever sleeping with her daughter.

As claimed by the father, he has never seen his daughter’s nakedness and will never commit such an abomination.

The young lady on the other hand insisted that her father is responsible for her pregnancy because he has slept with her on countless occasions.

Watch the video below to know more…

