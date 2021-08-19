type here...
Ghanaian gay man marries lover in Germany

By Lizbeth Brown
Gay couple in Germany
A video chanced upon by Ghpage.com captures a wedding ceremony between a Ghanaian gay man and his lover in Germany.

The gay couple was seen in their beautiful outfits walking out of the venue, holding hands with smiles on their faces.

The couple further shared a passionate kiss while their families and friends present cheered on

The viral video shows how happy the couple are and also how they have the support of their loved ones.

Watch the video below;

This video has garnered massive response from social media. Read some comments below;

hagramenterprise wrote; “Pathetic”.

Kom4thzone added; “This is sad”.

eugeniaasare commented; “Maybe he is looking for papers….animals”.

bishop_louis_ben_dadzie had this to say; “Am not afraid to say, it because of money he agreed ?. The country is hard?”.

mcking_da_god also wrote; “Waa look at big black African man”.

Source:Ghpage

