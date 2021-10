- Advertisement -

A video that gives an account of some unnamed men accosted for allegedly having sex in a room has surfaced on social media and quickly going viral.

The men numbering about 3 were caught in the act but only one was captured on camera wearing no clothes while being questioned.

The persons who chanced upon them were seen humiliating him as he tried to protest why he was being recorded alone while the two others were spared.

The suspected gay defended himself saying his choice of sexuality does not concern anyone and that he could do whatever that he wants to do.

“Yes I am Gay! and am not the only person doing Gay here”

