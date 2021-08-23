- Advertisement -

A group of Ghanaians believed to be gays based in Germany has sent a message to their critics for discriminating against them.

In a video that has been widely circulated, the gays chastised Ghanaians for rejecting them and meting out inhuman treatment towards them.

According to them, they are currently residing in Germany which has been a haven for them despite their sexual orientation.

Phil Collins who claims to be the President of all homosexuals in Ghana, added that they are living their best life and that they are trending.

“We are here to have fun as a beautiful family. As you people always discriminate against us that we don’t have to exist in life, today we are existing in Germany. We are trending”, they said amidst laughter.

Watch the video below;

This comes after they were backlashed after one of them tied the knot to his white gay partner in a plush ceremony.

Well, some netizens have also shared their views about this video. Read some comments below;

bbl_bbl11 wrote; “Your face like my grandma’s cooking pot”.

son_of_konadia added; “It’s sad”.

maris5638 had this to say; “Name one woman that’s this extra. Women don’t act like this”.

mamaga_abla also stated; “Holy Ghost fire”.