Ghanaian guy reportedly beats his father to death in the US (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A sad video that has emerged online captures the moment the lifeless body of Mr Noah was been transferred to the morgue.

According to reports that have surfaced online following the circulating video, Mr Noah was beaten to death by his own biological son – Who immediately fled the scene after committing the heinous crime.

READ ALSO: Husband catches his wife sleeping with his father

As seen in the video, some members of the Ghanaian community in Queens (New York) were crying following the tragic story.

The information about this sad development is still scanty – Hence stay tuned for more.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Twene Jonas exposed for being “just a delivery guy” in the US – Video drops

READ ALSO: US: GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for marrying another man