Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, a hairstylist from Ghana, has created history by breaking the record for the most heads of hair locked in less than eight hours.

Chelsea-Abigail, specialising in dreadlocks, won the coveted distinction by successfully locking 27 heads in seven hours, 51 minutes, and 6 seconds.

The Guinness World Records have officially recognized this accomplishment.

On March 6, 2024, Chelsea-Abigail, the creator of Yoga Locks, reached this milestone at a lock-a-thon.

Her accomplishments have significantly raised awareness of Ghana’s beauty sector.

“I am proud and honored to announce that I have officially set a new Guinness World Record for the most heads of hair locked in 8 hours. Thank you all for the support, and I hope to inspire others to chase their dreams and strive for greatness,” she posted.

