Top Ghanaian journalist reveals he is gay but fear made him kept it secret

Ghanaian journalist who is an activist of the LGBTQI has for the first time opened up declaring that he is a gay but had been keeping that a secret in the past because of fear.

Ignatius Annor who is with Euronews disclosed that he had to keep that as a secret because by coming out public he might have lost his job and the stigma that will associate with that.

Speaking to Joynews, Ignatius said in the past, he will deny the fact that he was an activist of the LGBTQI and a gay because of the environment he found himself and what will happen to him personally.

“This is going to be the very first time that I am using your medium to say that not only am I an activist for the rights of Africa’s sexual minorities, what you will call the LGBTQI community, but I am gay.

“Obviously, I denied it because I was afraid of losing my job, I was working at an incredible Television station in Accra and also for the fear of what would happen to me personally,” He said.

The journalist in interview added that members of his community are unhappy about his stance because you are not allowed to openly say who you are.

“What my community is asking for is the opportunity love like all humanity love, particularly in the case of Ghana hetero-sexuals.

“It doesn’t feel like I am a human being who deserves the right to employment, the right to education, and normally the basic rights to be able to walk, drive around to wherever that I want to go to in Ghana as an openly gay man, it doesn’t feel okay, it feels dehumanized and awful.” he noted.

The journalist with Euronews narrating his story said he was very pained when he returned to Ghana to work only to be denied job opportunities because of suspicions from his community that he was gay.

According to him, his mother is against his affiliation with the LGBTQI and even told him in 2017 that it is demonic. He however think that, his mother is misled about the wrong perception which is fed to her by the public.