Award-winning actress Lydia Forson has expressed worries over how journalists in the country handle politicians when they come in for an interview.

According to the actress, she has monitored and noticed that journalists when they have the chance to interview these politicians only sit and listen to them and hardly ask critical questions that could help the country.

Her concern is also that these politicians are allowed to speak freely about the dirt they’ve been involved in, while the Journalist stands by and watches without poking holes.

According to Lydia Forson, the type of journalism practised in Ghana is a disgrace because it would not aid in the country’s development agenda.

In a tweet, the actress, who is vocal about development, expressed her opinion.

“Is it that our journalists don’t know how to interrogate politicians or they’re just afraid? Because it seems like all they ever do is give politicians free airtime. I mean how do you sit through them speaking so freely of the dirt they’ve participated in, and not say a word” he said.

Journalists’ work in Ghana has recently been scrutinized due to the position they play in the socio-economic discourse.

Journalists in Ghana are supposed to put duty bearers on notice and hold them accountable to the Ghanaian people.