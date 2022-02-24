type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAre Ghanaian journalists scared of politicians? - Lydia Forson asks
Entertainment

Are Ghanaian journalists scared of politicians? – Lydia Forson asks

By Qwame Benedict
Are Ghanaian journalists scared of politicians? - Lydia Forson asks
Lydia Forson
- Advertisement -

Award-winning actress Lydia Forson has expressed worries over how journalists in the country handle politicians when they come in for an interview.

According to the actress, she has monitored and noticed that journalists when they have the chance to interview these politicians only sit and listen to them and hardly ask critical questions that could help the country.

Her concern is also that these politicians are allowed to speak freely about the dirt they’ve been involved in, while the Journalist stands by and watches without poking holes.

According to Lydia Forson, the type of journalism practised in Ghana is a disgrace because it would not aid in the country’s development agenda.

In a tweet, the actress, who is vocal about development, expressed her opinion.

“Is it that our journalists don’t know how to interrogate politicians or they’re just afraid? Because it seems like all they ever do is give politicians free airtime. I mean how do you sit through them speaking so freely of the dirt they’ve participated in, and not say a word” he said.

Journalists’ work in Ghana has recently been scrutinized due to the position they play in the socio-economic discourse.

Journalists in Ghana are supposed to put duty bearers on notice and hold them accountable to the Ghanaian people.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 24, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.6 ° F
    86.6 °
    86.6 °
    65 %
    3.1mph
    61 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News