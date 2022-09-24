- Advertisement -

Being a genius is great, but being one at a relatively young age is absolutely outstanding.

These young Ghanaian kids could be considered people with a special Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

Owura is just five while King is just a year and a half old.

Showcasing their exceptional abilities, these kids were able to solve complex mathematics questions, translate languages and know all capitals in Ghana.

Her father intimated that the kids could speak at a very young age than the average kid and could predict upcoming events.

“I see it as a grace,” their father said.

These kids are being homeschooled, groomed and prepped up for bigger things. Although they were discovered in 2019, these kids have always displayed exceptional intellectual gifts.

The late former President JJ Rawlings had expressed interest in helping them before his death. However, according to his father, they had an interest from a man abroad who showed interest in helping the kids.