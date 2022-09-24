type here...
Subscribe
GhPageYoung GH geniuses display exceptional gifts in a new video
Featured

Young GH geniuses display exceptional gifts in a new video

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Being a genius is great, but being one at a relatively young age is absolutely outstanding.

These young Ghanaian kids could be considered people with a special Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

Owura is just five while King is just a year and a half old.

Showcasing their exceptional abilities, these kids were able to solve complex mathematics questions, translate languages and know all capitals in Ghana.

Her father intimated that the kids could speak at a very young age than the average kid and could predict upcoming events.

“I see it as a grace,” their father said.

Subscribe to watch new videos

These kids are being homeschooled, groomed and prepped up for bigger things. Although they were discovered in 2019, these kids have always displayed exceptional intellectual gifts.

The late former President JJ Rawlings had expressed interest in helping them before his death. However, according to his father, they had an interest from a man abroad who showed interest in helping the kids.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, September 24, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    81.2 ° F
    81.2 °
    81.2 °
    76 %
    3.9mph
    72 %
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    75 °
    Wed
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News