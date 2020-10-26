type here...
I found out I had 2 Cervixes, 2 vagina and 2 wombs in 2015-Elizabeth Amoaa

Elizabeth Amoaa
Elizabeth Amoaa
A beautiful Ghanaian lady, Elizabeth Amoaa who was doomed never to bear a child has won the battle is now a proud mother of a sweet girl; she has shared her story.

After years of going through stomach pains, back pain, vaginal thrusts, strange menstrual circle among others, Elizabeth finally found out why.

Elizabeth Amoaa
Elizabeth Amoaa

In 2015, the beautiful Ghanaian lady was diagnosed with uterus didelphys. With the Uterus Didelphys, it means Elizabeth Amoaa has 2 cervixes, two vagina and two wombs.

This ailment was the cause of the severe pains Elizabeth was going through all her life but she had no idea. She admitted to the doctors she has never heard about it.

According to Elizabeth in a recent bare it all interview, she was informed because of her situation coupled with the fact that she was also diagnosed with Uterine fibroids she won’t be able to conceive and have a child.

She was put on a medication by her doctors. After years of battling the sickness, Elizabeth beat all odds to conceive and gave birth to a healthy child.

Elizabeth Amoaa and her daughter
Elizabeth Amoaa and her daughter

Elizabeth Amoaa now lives in Walsall, Birmingham with her sweet daughter after battling the sickness and emerging victorious.

