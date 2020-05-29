type here...
Home Entertainment Ghanaian lady who was bathed with acid in Saudi Arabia shares her...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Ghanaian lady who was bathed with acid in Saudi Arabia shares her story

By Qwame Benedict
Lady
Ghanaian lady who was bathed with acid in Saudi Arabia shares her story
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady who was bathed with acid in Saudi Arabia has come out to share her story and how she is contemplating taking her life.

According to the woman narrating her sad ordeal to Crime Check Foundation, somewhere in December 2018, she went to braid her hair in a salon in Saudi Arabia and that was where the unfortunate incident happened. 

She narrated that the acid was not meant for her but rather the hairdresser but she was the one that got the worse injury. 

Also Read: Police give full details on why Bobrisky was arrested and detained

She revealed that the hairdresser identified as Rabi was having a fight with the lady who committed the heinous act also known as Salomey over an apartment.

Read her full story below: 

“As Rabi was braiding my hair, she stopped to go and eat. As she was eating, we heard a knock on her door and she asked me to help her open it. As soon as I opened the door all I saw was someone pushed me and poured a substance on me. That was my end”

“I had to come back home because I couldn’t see anything talk less of going to work to cater for myself. Rabi too visited me only twice and have never visited again. I returned to Ghana without a pin. Here I am without even a pesewa to go to the hospital because I still feel pains and sick always”. 

Also Read: Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale

Saudi authorities promised to arrest her attacker but Memuna says she could not follow up on the case after she was brought to Ghana.

She has completely given up on life and prefers to die. “I’d rather die than to live this painful life,” she said.

Memuna narrated that when children see her they start running away because they think they have seen a ghost.

“One day my mother wasn’t well so I decided to wash our clothes and go dry them outside. As I was drying the things, two children that were standing by were having a conversation and one told the other that- you see this sister her face is really scary and looks like a monster, that made me less of a human being”.

Also Read: Natty Lee reported to Shatta Wale for chopping an SM member’s girlfriend

Her mother, Hajia Safia, who could not hold her tears said it was difficult when she first saw pictures of her daughter after the incident.

“It wasn’t easy for me at all because she is all I’ve got in life. She travelled to go and seek greener pastures to support the family and see what has happened to her” she added.

Previous articlePolice give full details on why Bobrisky was arrested and detained
Next articleObinim exposed again by Ken Agyapong for faking a dead woman resurrection

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale

Qwame Benedict -
Controversial radio and television personality Delay has reacted to the trending story of Shatta Wale sacking his militants for selling him out.
Read more
Entertainment

Natty Lee reported to Shatta Wale for chopping an SM member’s girlfriend

Qwame Benedict -
It's not more a rumour that Shatta Wale has sacked his militants from his Shatta Movement camp as he has come out...
Read more
Entertainment

I get wet when I hear Ramiforson’s song- Pretty model

RASHAD -
Popular Ashaiman model and beautician Miss Dee, has strongly disclosed how she feels whenever she listens to a song by Ramiforson.
Read more
Entertainment

I will have my wedding in an aeroplane – Lilwin

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin speaking with Zionfelix on the 'Uncut' show has revealed that he will hold his soon...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale finally reveals secret behind fallout with militants

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Shatta Wale and his militants are in the news again and this time the SM boss confirmed rumours that he had sacked...
Read more
Entertainment

Wizkid throws his support behind Davido in beef with Burna Boy

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Wizkid has thrown his weight behind Davido in his recent beef with Burna Boy. Trending a few days ago was a story...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 29, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
Lifestyle

A look inside the lavish mansion of Nana Agradaa

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Nana Agradaa is trending on social media for putting her beautiful mansion on display on her Instagram page.READ...
Read more
Lifestyle

My son had to die for me to live- Prophet Badu Kobi finally confesses

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has finally spoken on why his son suddenly died.
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News