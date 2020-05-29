- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady who was bathed with acid in Saudi Arabia has come out to share her story and how she is contemplating taking her life.

According to the woman narrating her sad ordeal to Crime Check Foundation, somewhere in December 2018, she went to braid her hair in a salon in Saudi Arabia and that was where the unfortunate incident happened.

She narrated that the acid was not meant for her but rather the hairdresser but she was the one that got the worse injury.

She revealed that the hairdresser identified as Rabi was having a fight with the lady who committed the heinous act also known as Salomey over an apartment.

Read her full story below:

“As Rabi was braiding my hair, she stopped to go and eat. As she was eating, we heard a knock on her door and she asked me to help her open it. As soon as I opened the door all I saw was someone pushed me and poured a substance on me. That was my end”

“I had to come back home because I couldn’t see anything talk less of going to work to cater for myself. Rabi too visited me only twice and have never visited again. I returned to Ghana without a pin. Here I am without even a pesewa to go to the hospital because I still feel pains and sick always”.

Saudi authorities promised to arrest her attacker but Memuna says she could not follow up on the case after she was brought to Ghana.

She has completely given up on life and prefers to die. “I’d rather die than to live this painful life,” she said.

Memuna narrated that when children see her they start running away because they think they have seen a ghost.

“One day my mother wasn’t well so I decided to wash our clothes and go dry them outside. As I was drying the things, two children that were standing by were having a conversation and one told the other that- you see this sister her face is really scary and looks like a monster, that made me less of a human being”.

Her mother, Hajia Safia, who could not hold her tears said it was difficult when she first saw pictures of her daughter after the incident.

“It wasn’t easy for me at all because she is all I’ve got in life. She travelled to go and seek greener pastures to support the family and see what has happened to her” she added.