type here...
GhPageLifestyleI caught my boyfriend banging my own mother- Ghanaian lady
Lifestyle

I caught my boyfriend banging my own mother- Ghanaian lady

By RASHAD
Lady catches her boyfriend in bed with her mother
Lady catches her boyfriend in bed with her mother
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share a shocking story about his boyfriend of one year who went as low as sleeping with her own mother.

According to the lady in an anonymous narration that was shared on Twitter by the Twitter user with the username @idahossaBM, she dated the guy for one year and she even paid his school fees.

SEE ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson who allegedly dated Kojo Yankson together finally react to Abena Korkor’s allegations (Video)

But, the boyfriend rewarded her for her kind gesture by sleeping with her own mother and she caught them red-handed.

The angry lady lashed out at men for deserving every bad thing that comes their way.

SEE THE POST BELOW

Lady catches her boyfriend in bed with her mother
Lady catches her boyfriend in bed with her mother

SEE ALSO: Popular pastor captured on video jubilating and thanking God over TB Joshua’s death

Chaley boys are doing strange things on these streets lol

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.5 ° F
86.5 °
86.5 °
64 %
2.9mph
18 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News