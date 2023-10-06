- Advertisement -

According to reports, a stunning Ghanaian woman and her son drowned in Panama while travelling by road to the United States for greener pastures.

The deceased, Merri Gimbiya Yar Zaki, and her son perished while crossing a river in Panama, a country in South America.

Since then, she and the son have had Muslim rites and prayers in the Accra suburb of Nima.

The bodies of her son and herself have not yet been found, according to family sources, but Islamic burial rites were nonetheless performed because it is permitted to do so in the religion.

Users of social media have been praying for the deceased, stating that she was a devout Muslim who loved the Prophet of Islam.

Several hundred Ghanaians flocked to the Circle Overhead in 2022 because there was a stand there set up by staff to assist people applying for the American Visa lottery. The lottery began this year two days ago.

1,561 Ghanaians were enrolled in 4 weeks at one joint in 2022, according to one of the American Visa Lottery facilitators.

The current economic situation, which includes the high cost of living, was then cited by some candidates as a significant factor in their decision to relocate abroad, according to a video report filed by JoyNews.

Additionally, they viewed the American Visa Lottery as a chance to leave the country in quest of better opportunities.