Ghanaian lady heartbroken after “online lover” she traveled to see in Nigeria turns out to be 13yrs old – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has been left stranded and heartbroken after travelling many kilometers from Ghana to Nigeria to see her ‘online lover’ only to discover that he’s only 13yrs old.

According to a video sighted on social media, the said lady was seen crying and left in dismay.

“She travel all the way from Ghana to come and meet her online lover, just to discover that the boy is still 13 years and living with his parents,” was the caption of the video.

Netizens took chances on sharing their opinions as they took turns in advising her on her next line of action.

Checkout the video below