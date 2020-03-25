- Advertisement -

The information available to Ghpage.com points out that a beautiful Ghanaian lady identified as Faustina Tay has been killed in Lebanon.

The deceased on the morning of March 13 sent a ‘final’ despairing message to an activist group she had contacted about the abuse she was suffering at the hands of her Lebanese employers.

About 18 hours after she sent the message she was found dead. Faustina’s body was discovered in a car park under her employers’ fourth-story home in Beirut’s southern suburbs, between 3 and 4 am on March 14.

A forensic doctor who examined her body found that her death was caused by a head injury “as a result of falling from a high place and crashing into a solid body”.

The doctor found “no marks of physical assault”. A search of Tay’s employers’ home found no signs of a struggle, and the death was being investigated as a suicide, according to a police report.

Hussein Dia, whose home Tay had lived and worked in for 10 months at the time of her death, told Al Jazeera he and his family had been sleeping when she died.

Dia said he did not know what had driven the 23-year-old to take her own life and denied he ever physically assaulted her – “I never laid a hand on her.”

But in the week before her death, Tay sent dozens of texts and more than 40 minutes of voice messages to the Canada-based activist group.