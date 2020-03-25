type here...
Home News Ghanaian lady killed in Lebanon
Source:GHPAGE
News

Ghanaian lady killed in Lebanon

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Ghanaian-Lady-killed-in-Lebanon
Ghanaian-Lady-killed-in-Lebanon
- Advertisement -

The information available to Ghpage.com points out that a beautiful Ghanaian lady identified as Faustina Tay has been killed in Lebanon.

The deceased on the morning of March 13 sent a ‘final’ despairing message to an activist group she had contacted about the abuse she was suffering at the hands of her Lebanese employers.

READ ALSO: The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana buried(Video)

About 18 hours after she sent the message she was found dead. Faustina’s body was discovered in a car park under her employers’ fourth-story home in Beirut’s southern suburbs, between 3 and 4 am on March 14.

A forensic doctor who examined her body found that her death was caused by a head injury “as a result of falling from a high place and crashing into a solid body”.

The doctor found “no marks of physical assault”. A search of Tay’s employers’ home found no signs of a struggle, and the death was being investigated as a suicide, according to a police report.

Hussein Dia, whose home Tay had lived and worked in for 10 months at the time of her death, told Al Jazeera he and his family had been sleeping when she died.

Dia said he did not know what had driven the 23-year-old to take her own life and denied he ever physically assaulted her – “I never laid a hand on her.”

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO HERE:

READ ALSO: The 10 prayer points for the National Day of Fasting and Prayers

But in the week before her death, Tay sent dozens of texts and more than 40 minutes of voice messages to the Canada-based activist group.

Previous article2 Ghanaian MPs will die from Coronavirus- Nigel Gaisie
Next articleLockdown the country now – GMA to President Nana Akuffo Addo

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Ghana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths

RASHAD -
Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have risen from the initial 68 recorded earlier today to 93 positive cases within 12 hours.
Read more
News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
News

All markets in Ashanti Region to be closed down on Friday

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the latest news, all markets in the Ashanti Region will be closed down from public use on Friday, March 27, 2020,...
Read more
News

The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana buried(Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana has been buried shortly after his sad demise. Tarek Minkara,...
Read more
Health

Ghana records 3rd coronavirus death case

Mr. Tabernacle -
The cases of coronavirus in the country seem to be getting worse each passing day as now the death cases have increased...
Read more
News

NAM1 speaks on the fight against COVID-19

RASHAD -
The embattled CEO of MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah has broken his silence on the deadly Coronavirus from wherever he is hiding.
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Accra
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
Entertainment

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every...
Read more
Entertainment

Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

Mr. Tabernacle -
Rashid Mugeez better known in showbiz as Mugeez has admitted her feeling towards songstress MzVee formerly a signee of Lynx Entertainment.
Read more
Entertainment

Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

RASHAD -
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago. Delay took...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News