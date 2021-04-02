A 34-year-old- Ghanaian lady has told a chilling tale to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy FM which has got many people wondering what really went wrong.

According to the lady, she has slept with 105 men, and not just that, she has aborted 26 children within those times.

She claims she started sleeping with men because of hardship but with time started sleeping with soo many men for no reasonable reasons. She started having an abortion in 2003 and kept aborting to the 26th now.

“I need help. I don’t know what pushes me to sleep with all those men. I have tried saying no a couple of times, but I always end up going back to them. And every time I get pregnant they all reject me and deny being responsible. I then have no choice but to abort the pregnancy” She said.

“The last and most recent one I had was on the 18th December 2020. And it was after this one that I finally decided to stop living that kind of life”, she said.

The woman claims because of her promiscuous life, she now has 3 children who live with their grandmother in the village. Sadly, all the children have different fathers.

“I now have 3 children with different men and they are in the village living with my mother”, She added.

She claims she sometimes has suicidal thoughts whenever she thinks of all the sin she has committed but always changes her mind because of her children.

“At some point, I thought of committing suicide but I stopped every time I remember my 3 children”.

Although she refused to show her face and revealed her identity for fear of stigmatization, she pleaded for help to come out of her promiscuous life.