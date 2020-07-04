Ghanaian-lotto-winner-kills-family-of-5-whilst-jubilating-after-winning-GHC-1200

The joy of winning a lottery has led to the sad death of a family 5 which happened at Tegbi Vakpomda in the Anlo District of the Volta Region throwing the affected relatives and the entire community into a state of mourning.

According to reports, a 30-year-old unemployed man, known as Wisdom Kpodo rushed into massive jubilation after winning an amount of GH¢1,200 from a lottery after several failed efforts in past years.

To celebrate, he hopped into a taxi, with registration number GT-4482-U, at about 4:00pm with two of his colleagues.

Driving at top speed and carelessly, Wisdom lost control of the steering and veered into a house some 40 meters away from the road, killing all 5 residents of the house.

Noel Kokoroko, who witnessed the incident and narrated it to graphic.com.gh said Wisdom moved from Woe near Tegbi to Keta with the two, shouting ‘no size, no size’.

While returning to Woe, he attempted to overtake three vehicles in a row at Vakpomda and in the process caused the accident.

The deceased are Faustina Afi Amegashie, 70; Regina Edzia, 41; Rebecca Agbanavor, 17; Etornam Agbanavor, 9; and Charity Agbanavor Exornam, 2 years.

Three of the victims, Madam Regina Edzia and her two children died instantly while the remaining two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Keta Government Hospital.

The suspect is reported to be in police custody while investigations were underway into the incident.