Ghanaian man busted at Kotoka Airport with cocaine

The Director of Enforcement at the Narcotics Control Commission has told the story of how an anonymous Ghanaian man tried to elope with bags of cocaine and was busted at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr. Solomon Stanley Eyo made this revelation while touching on how infested Ghana is with drug lords and barons.

According to him, these malefactors are ruining the good reputation Ghana has earnestly earned over the years.

Mr. Eyo was quoted saying, “There are cases where these drug barons don’t let their children know what they are doing. Some wives don’t know what their husbands are doing. I remember there was a time when a husband, wife, and children were traveling to the States and the husband was arrested with drugs in his luggage.

“When he was arrested do you know what he said? He knelt down pleading with us to ask the wife for forgiveness for what he has done. He wasn’t bothered about the arrest,” Mr. Eyo said.

Mr. Eyo, speaking further on the incident, added that “The wife of the drug peddler never knew what he was doing and that is very wicked. Precious lives being lost. I am not a woman but I have two sons and I know how painful it is”.

In his 28 years of service with the Narcotics Control Board, Mr. Eyo explained that he had traveled to almost all parts of the country educating people on drug control at policy fairs.

He expressed that the Narcotics Control Board was obligated with three main functions; enforcement and control, demand reduction which involves education and prevention, and finally keeping, rehabilitation, and social re-integration.

Mr. Solomon Stanley Eyo considered drug barons the most wicked people on earth because of the life-ruining effects the drugs they peddle have on their consumers.