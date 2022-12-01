Home News Ghanaian man issues stern warning to Luis Suarez in his DM ahead...

Ghanaian man issues stern warning to Luis Suarez in his DM ahead of Ghana-Uruguay match

Mr. Tabernacle
The name Luis Suarez, at mention here in Ghana, brings sad and painful memories.

The player 12 years ago disadvantaged The Senior National Team Black Stars from advancing to the next stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Remember, Suarez, hit the football by using his hands to prevent it from entering the net denying Ghana a goal and a spot in the semi-finals.

It is as a result of this pain that a Ghanaian man has entered the direct messages of Uruguayan player Luis Suarez to leave a voice note for him ahead of the Ghana-Uraguay match on December 2, 2022, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the viral audio, he reminded Suarez about the incident that happened 12 years ago at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Still pained by the incident, the man warned Suarez not to think of repeating that incident again when his country meets the Black Stars on Friday.

He cautioned Luis Suarez to be disciplined during the upcoming game since it was his long teeth that caused Ghana’s downfall during the match in 2010.

