Wofa Thomas, a Ghanaian man living in Italy with a minor vision impairment, has shared his heartbreaking story of homelessness.

Wofa Thomas has been left to the mercy of the cold in the European country after the Ghanaian Embassy in Rome allegedly denied him citizenship.

He landed in Italy’s capital after receiving assurances from someone who promised to assist him in obtaining his credentials and returning to Ghana.

Thomas, on the other hand, has been stranded in Rome since his arrival.

When Wofa Thomas visited the Ghanaian Embassy in Rome, he was requested to provide documentation verifying his nationality before the Embassy could return him to Ghana, he told blogger Kwaku Manakan.