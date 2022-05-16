- Advertisement -

A German-based Ghanaian man has angrily besieged the premises of a Ghanaian-owned church to confront the head pastor for allegedly having an affair with his wife.

According to the commentary in the video, the accused pastor leads a congregation at the Faith Pentecostal Ministries in Frankfurt.

The enraged husband caused a scene when he stormed the Church and interrupted the Sunday Service verbally attacking the so-called man of God for hiding behind the cloak of doing God’s work and sleeping with his wife.

The altercation was captured on camera showing some church members shielding the pastor from embarrassment.

The pastor was swift to avoid the camera as he took refuge in a closed room.

In other related stories, a woman has ruined her marriage with her infidelity.

According to a witness of the whole drama, the husband who is normally not at home because of his work schedule and travels innocently came home to meet his neighbour who has become a family friend sleeping with his wife.

On a Monday morning as we prepare to go to work, someone is shouting the entire estate down!!! Apparently Oga travels a lot, he came home to surprise his family but met his neighbor in his bed.. The neighbor is a married man and the drama is just about to begin..

The brokenhearted husband was left with no other option than to deal with his pains by physically assaulting the male home wrecker.