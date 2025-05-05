type here...
Thick tall guys don’t have sense- Serwaa Bronii

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Bronii has launched a scathing attack on media Ghanaian men.

Serwaa Bronii has sent a piece of advice to Ghanaian women, on what to consider before they say yes to a man.

According to the media personality, it is unwise for a Ghanaian woman to get into marriage with a thick tall man.

Serwaa Bronii claims immediately a woman sees that a man she is about to say yes to is thick and tall, the woman shouldn’t let how affluence or handsome the guy or man is.

She noted that such men are meant for greeting at funerals, and not marriage materials.

According to Serwaa Bronii, such men are brainless, so, since no woman wants to marry a brainless man, the moment they see that a man is thick and tall, they should run.

