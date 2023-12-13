type here...
Ghanaian men are stingy; Nigerian men knows how to care and pamper women – Caribbean lady sparks debate (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A controversial Haitian lady has explained why most foreign women prefer dating Nigerian men to Ghanaian men and it has as usual sparked an online debate.

In a self-recorded video, the pretty lady known as @thejessiewoo on instagram indicated that Ghanaian men are stingy.

According to Jessie, Nigerian men take very good care of their women and are willing to spend on their women to make them look good.

But Ghanaian men on the other hand are very stingy with their money.

She explained that when it comes to splurging on their women, Ghanaian men are overly careful and hardly make their women feel good.

Watch the video below

