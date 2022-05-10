type here...
Entertainment

Ghanaian men don’t love me – Yvonne Nelson

By Qwame Benedict
Yvonne Nelson with daughter and baby daddy
Yvonne Nelson
Despite her desire to find love in Ghana, actress Yvonne Nelson insists that Ghanaian men do not love her.

She claims that despite her best efforts to locate a lover in her home country, she has been unsuccessful since the guys she likes do not appear to believe her.

When she spoke to Kingdom + FM in Accra, the actress revealed this.

Yvonne Nelson revealed that she had several men she genuinely liked, but they didn’t think she liked them, hence their relationship failed.

She said: “Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me, I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”

Yvonne Nelson claims she hasn’t had any intercourse in the last two years because she knows how to restrain herself.

    Source:Ghpage

