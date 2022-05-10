- Advertisement -

Despite her desire to find love in Ghana, actress Yvonne Nelson insists that Ghanaian men do not love her.

She claims that despite her best efforts to locate a lover in her home country, she has been unsuccessful since the guys she likes do not appear to believe her.

When she spoke to Kingdom + FM in Accra, the actress revealed this.

Yvonne Nelson revealed that she had several men she genuinely liked, but they didn’t think she liked them, hence their relationship failed.

She said: “Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me, I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”

Yvonne Nelson claims she hasn’t had any intercourse in the last two years because she knows how to restrain herself.