type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian men want fair ladies - Queen Farcadi
Entertainment

Ghanaian men want fair ladies – Queen Farcadi

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian men want fair ladies - Queen Farcadi
Queen farcadi
- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s most popular slay queens in recent times Queen Farcardi real name Patience Enyonam Gbekle has revealed her reason for changing the colour of her skin in an interview with DW-TV.

Speaking with the German-based media outfit, she was questioned on her decision to bleach her skin to which she answered that she did it because that is what men in Ghana want.

She stated that she wanted to fit into the type of woman that men desired on social media.

Queen Farcadi went on to say that she changed her name from Enyonam to Farcadi because of her new skin tone.

And according to social media slay queen, her life transformed along with her skin tone since things began to improve and her life became better.

She said her light skin brought her acceptance and took her into places her original dark tone may not have taken her to.

Watch the video:

Queen Farcadi went on to say that since bleaching, she has felt more confident in her skin and has been living a happy life.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 10, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.9mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News