- Advertisement -

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has ditched his childhood religion of Christianity as he finally converts to Islam.

This was communicated by Connor Humm, a writer and huge fan of Arsenal Football Club.

Thomas Partey made a huge move from the Spanish League to the Premier League in 2020 and has begun to jell with the Arsenal team.

With a relatively huge Islam community in England, it has become obvious that Thomas Partey decided to make the religion switch after all.

But the underlying reason why Thomas Partey has converted to Islam is still unknown.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey converts to Islam

