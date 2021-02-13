I don’t really like sex but post nudes because of my brand – Shugatiti

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian model and video vixen Abena Serwaa Frimpong widely known in showbiz circles as Shugatiti has revealed she is quite different from what people perceive her to be on social media.

Shugatiti speaking with Mona Gucci on the Link show said she is the type of lady who does not like too much sex contrary to the perception of the general public insisting she only post those wild photos and videos to solidify her brand.

Shugatiti explained how she ended up being a model. According to her narration, growing up with her Mum life was very harsh thus had to take the bull by the horn to hustle to live her dreams.

She stressed that those who are around her can testify she has a very calm private life which is too different from what is seen on social media.

According to her, she gets much calls and messages from people thinking she is that naughty therefore should be ready for any hookups.

The video vixen revealed it took her one nude photo she posted on social media for her to come to the limelight in the career she has chosen.

Shugattiti also took time out and explained that she sells sex toys thus probably when there is no man she does keep herself warm with what she sells.