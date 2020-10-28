My hubby spends more on Slay Queens than on his constituency; he doesn’t deserve 2nd term- MP’s wife

It’s no secret that most politicians in Africa are into small girls but sadly their wives have to endure this abuse just to protect the dignity and political positions of their husbands.

But not anymore, a bold woman who believes her husband who is a member of the parliament of Ghana has come out to caution her husband’s constituents not to vote for him because he does not deserve another term.

According to the wife, her husband spends more money on Slay Queens and side chicks than he spends on his constituency.

The MP’s wife explained that his husband followers slay Queens and spend so much big money on them yet he does nothing for his constituency but he always goes back to campaign for votes.

The woman explained that her husband mentions God’s name a lot in his campaign but it’s all fake and for hype. He does not fear God and he certainly does not care about his constituents.

“I find it difficult to understand how he can go to the electorates to convince them to vote for him again. The amount of money from his other account that he has been giving to two women I know he is sleeping with is more than any project he’s ever done in his constituency. I have had him followed for some time and have gathered a lot of evidence to stand on to divorce him. But like every other woman in my shoes, I am being tactical because of our children,” the worried woman bemoaned.

The MP’s wife shared the story with a Facebook relationship counselor, David Bondze. Although the woman went all out and mentioned her husband’s name. David covered the Honorobale’s name as well as the woman’s name.

Read the full message from the Ghanaian MP’s wife below

Ghanaian MP’s wife exposes her husband

