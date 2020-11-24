type here...
GhPage Entertainment The Ghanaian music industry would be dead without Medikal and Shatta Wale-...
Entertainment

The Ghanaian music industry would be dead without Medikal and Shatta Wale- Kwame Oboadie

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kwame Oboadie Shatta Medikal
Kwame Oboadie Shatta Medikal
- Advertisement -

Kwame Oboadie has blessed the wombs that carried Ghanaian music stars Medikal and Shatta Wale.

The radio and TV presenter asserted that Shatta and Medikal are the two artists that have sustained the industry for a minute and without them, the music industry would be dead.

Posting a picture of Medikal with his mum and Shatta’s, the journalist thanked the women for blessing Ghana with such talent and not aborting these stars.

His post read, ”God bless these two women, their refusal to do an abortion is the reason why The Ghana Music industry is still breathing. The one in Green is @amgmedikal mother. Who’s mother is in Kente?. @shattawalenima. The Nation’s MC #mcbaakop3.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Kwame Oboadie Medikal Shatta
Kwame Oboadie Medikal Shatta

His comments could spark some controversy as other artists putting in the work might take offense to him discreting their efforts.

Apparently, the picture was taken from a nuptial ceremony at which the presenter emceed which also saw Medikal make an appearance.

Nonetheless, the award-winning rapper went on, somewhat, a short vacation in the States recently and came back bearing gifts.

It seems Santa came early for the likes of Shatta Wale and Fella Makafui as Medikal, upon his return, gifted his wife and his godfather an iPhone 12 each.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Again, the rapper was trending in the news as he acquired a brand new all-black Rangerover upon his arrival.

The plush vehicle with its beautiful night sky interior was spotted on social media as fans were left drooling over the latest addition to the wealthy musician’s fleet.

However, Fella Makafui is also currently in Dubai as videos and pictures seen on her social media indicate.

Gossip has it that she travelled for business even though she is yet to disclose what her plans for going to the UAE are.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News