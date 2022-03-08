Ghanaian music producer, DJ Rab Bakari drowns on Independence Day; Sarkodie, Efya mourn

- Advertisement -

Known Ghanaian entrepreneur, DJ, and music producer Asabaako died in the early hours of March 6, 2022, according to Asabaako organizers.

Organizers announced on Instagram that DJ Rab Bakari drowned at the Asabaako festival’s Busua Beach on Sunday morning. They penned;

“It is with deep sadness to announce the death of our dear friend, mentor, and pillar in Ghana’s music history, Rab Bakari.

Ghanaian music producer, DJ Rab Bakari drowns on Independence Day

Rab had a key role in the development of hiplife music, which is the bedrock of modern Ghanaian music. He was essential in the birth of Asa Baako and always offered words of encouragement.

He died this morning on Busua Beach in Asa Baako, and we’ll remember him tonight at the Jungle Party with a two-minute silence and a dance to some of the music he made and loved.

DJ Rab posted to social media shortly before his death to express his joy at the prospect of celebrating Ghana’s independence in his homeland.

He shared a pic on Instagram with the caption ” 6th March* I would rather be on ‘The Beach’ this Independence [from the goddam #British monarchy] Day. #Ghana (Yessir! I’m here!)”

Rab Bakari was a Ghanaian music industry expert who has worked with Universal Music Group for over ten years (USA).

He has also worked as a host and panelist at SXSW Music, Geekend, Kenya Music Week, WOMEX (Hungary), lectures at New York University, Social Media Week (Nigeria), CMJ Music Marathon, Cariforum EU Business Forum (Jamaica), Ghana DJ Awards, and AFRIMA (Nigeria).

DJ Rab was working on a book about urban African music scenes and his contribution to hiplife, a Ghanaian mix of highlife and hip-hop.

Singer Efya expressed horro after hearing the news of the passing of DJ Rab. Having worked with him on several projects, Efya could not hide her pain.

She tweeted: Mehn .. I really can’t find the words to describe this man ..!! Wow RAB ?? ..!! This man did it all !!! Immensely supportive of our creative artist.. musicians, producers , artists..!! Like Dj’s n tv n radio !!! He put me on soo hard in the states !! Mehn ..!! Chale ??

Sarkodie alos intimated that the loss of DJ Rab was a heavy blow to the industry.

If there’s something we ( industry ) can’t get over , it’s definitely going to be This very one !!! Like how ???