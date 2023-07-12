Ghanaian musician Capasta appointed head coach of Norwegian club

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian musician Imurana Abdul Karim, popularly known as Capasta Ambandi, has been appointed head coach of Norwegian Second Division side, IK Junkeren.

The musician-turned-club manager is known for his feature on Hiplife singer Gasmilla’s 2015 hit song Telemo.

He has been off the entertainment scene for a very long time and had not been heard of after his music career seemingly sunk.

Apparently, Capasta was honing his coaching talent over the years with the Lizzy Sports Academy where he was part of their technical team.

Capasta holds a FIFA coaching license. He was the under-12 head coach and soccer administrator at the Lizzy Sports Complex.

Capasta joined IK Junkeren on 1st February 2023 as a member of their technical team.

He has led the team to 4th place in the current league standings.

Among other achievements, he led the team known as GreeenGEN in 2018 to win the Paris world games in France.

The team won both the under-12 and under-14 competitions beating fierce contests from teams in Paris.

Prior to that, Capasta won the World Youth Cup with the U-12 team he coached in Norway in 2017.

So far he has won 2 trophies in Denmark, 3 trophies in Sweden, 3 trophies in Norway, and 1 trophy in France.