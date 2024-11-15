Ghanaian Musicians Caused My Downfall In My First Attempt- Afua Asantewaa

Guinness World Record Singathon attemptee, Afua Asantewaa has finally revealed why she failed at her first attempt.

Afua Asantewaa made this first disclosure when she appeared as a guest on Kafui Dey TV, monitored by Gh Page.

Detailing her second Guinness World Record attempt, Afua Asantewaa decided to speak about the reason behind her first failure.

She claims several factors contributed to her downfall in her first attempt, however, Ghanaian musicians massively caused her downfall.

According to her, she faced copyright issues with Ghanaian musicians because they did not remove the copyright on the songs she performed during her attempt.

She disclosed that GWR made it clear to her that this was a major issue that caused her downfall during the attempt.

Meanwhile, she stated that she is still trying to come to a consensus with the Ghanaian musicians so that if possible, they could remove the copyright claim to enable him to use their songs freely.