type here...
Home News Another Ghanaian Nurse tests positive and dies of Coronavirus
Source:GHPAGE
News

Another Ghanaian Nurse tests positive and dies of Coronavirus

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
- Advertisement -

A nurse at the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Hospital at Nsuta in the Western Region has lost her life to the deadly novel coronavirus.

The late,54, Sophia Addo had underlying ailments including hypertension, a statement from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association revealed.

READ ALSO: NAM1 emerges from his hideout on his birthday-Video drops

Reports say she was assigned to the pre-triage area at the Hospital and was actively involved in screening patients who attended the facility.

She reported sick on the 6th of May, 2020 and returned home after treatment. But, according to the GRNMA statement, she returned to the hospital the following day with worsening health conditions and started showing signs of COVID-19.

The statements added;

“She was admitted to the hospital to be managed and her samples taken but before the results came she passed away on the night of 8th May 2020. However the result came out positive for COVID-19, ”

READ ALSO: Mother of the tortured 3-year-old baby speaks

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE GHANA REGISTERED NURSES AND MIDWIVES’ ASSOCIATION – GRNMA:

Previous articleCOVID-19 could kill 150,000 people in Africa – WHO warns

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

NAM1 emerges from his hideout on his birthday-Video drops

RASHAD -
Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled CEO of the gold deposited company, Menzgold after months of being absent from all forms of social...
Read more
News

Jetsanza.com wins 2020 Business Excellence Award

Lizbeth Brown -
Acquisition International has published the list of "AI Business Excellence Awards winners for 2020" and Jetsanza.ccom was declared "Best Travel News...
Read more
News

Kwaku Annan caught on tape accepting bribe to destroy Anas

Qwame Benedict -
The host of NET 2 Flagship program 'The Seat' Kwaku Annan has been caught on tape be investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas...
Read more
News

Mother of the tortured 3-year-old baby speaks

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage earlier reported about an incident that happened in Kumasi about a baby boy who was abused by his own father.
Read more
News

COVID-19: 32 Ghanaian Nurses & Midwives tests positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
32 Ghanaian nurses and midwives have tested positive COVID-19 while hundreds of their colleagues are also in quarantine following exposure to the...
Read more
News

Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart

Mr. Tabernacle -
A young teenage girl, 15 by name “Slimzy Jay” has taken her own life after her boyfriend gave her a broken heart.
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
62 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Sun
32 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Top Kumawood actress crashes to death in a car accident

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosua has died, Ghpage can sadly confirm. The Kumawood actress crashed to her death in a head-on collision with...
Read more
Entertainment

Akua GMB spotted at Xandy Kamel’s wedding without her wedding ring

RASHAD -
For weeks now, there have been rumors that Sally Akua Amoakoaa Mensah, the 4th wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been shown...
Read more
Entertainment

Mcbrown speaks on Nana Yaa Brefo’s resignation from Multimedia

RASHAD -
One of the biggest news on social media on late Saturday night, 16th May was the report that Nana Yaa Brefo of...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Multimedia after ten years

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran tv presenter with Multimedia Group of companies has resigned after 10 years of service to the media...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News