Another Ghanaian Nurse tests positive and dies of Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

A nurse at the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Hospital at Nsuta in the Western Region has lost her life to the deadly novel coronavirus.

The late,54, Sophia Addo had underlying ailments including hypertension, a statement from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association revealed.

READ ALSO: NAM1 emerges from his hideout on his birthday-Video drops

Reports say she was assigned to the pre-triage area at the Hospital and was actively involved in screening patients who attended the facility.

She reported sick on the 6th of May, 2020 and returned home after treatment. But, according to the GRNMA statement, she returned to the hospital the following day with worsening health conditions and started showing signs of COVID-19.

The statements added;

“She was admitted to the hospital to be managed and her samples taken but before the results came she passed away on the night of 8th May 2020. However the result came out positive for COVID-19, ”

READ ALSO: Mother of the tortured 3-year-old baby speaks

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE GHANA REGISTERED NURSES AND MIDWIVES’ ASSOCIATION – GRNMA: