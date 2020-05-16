- Advertisement -

Following the viral twerking video of an unidentified Ghana Nurse, the Nursing and Midwifery Council has released a statement to react to a trending video on social media.

A few days ago a nurse in her uniform went viral on social media for twerking in the midst of doctors leaving patients unattended.

In the video, the unknown nurse gave it hard to the doctors who were filming her and at a point, they lost control.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council – NMC in reaction to the video has issued out a statement that clearly registers that the nurse’s actions go against their Code of Professional Conducts.

The NMC asserted that, even though the name of the said nurse is not known, the matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Department for probes to begin and give the needed discipline.

They also advised all nurses to desist from such act which goes against their Code of Professional Conducts.

PHOTO OF THE COMMUNIQUE BY THE NURSING AND MIDWIFE COUNCIL;