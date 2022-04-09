Ghanaian Pallbearers sell Coffin Dance NFT for $1.046 million

- Advertisement -

A member of the popular Ghanaian pallbearers who took over the internet in 2019 has sold an NFT of their Coffin Dance at a whopping price.

Benjamin Addo and his members rose to fame after videos of them carrying coffins and dancing with them hit the internet.

They became a point of global attention which had top media brands interviewing them.

Fast forward to 2022, Benjamin Addo has sold the NFT of the Coffin Dance for a whopping $1.046 which is equivalent to 372 Ethereum after they have had several bids.

After receiving bids, the Ghanaian pallbearers decided to sell the Dancing Coffin NFT for $1.046 million.

Aside from the NFT sale, their videos have been on the internet for years. Their pictures have been turned into memes and their documentaries have been watched by millions across the world.