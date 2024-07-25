type here...
Ghanaian Pastor who murdered his wife in the US sentenced to life imprisonment

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Pastor-Sylvester and his late wife
Pastor-Sylvester

Ghanaian preacher identified as Pastor Sylvester Ofori will live the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of murder by a US court.

The preacher first made waves in 2020 after it was reported that he had shot his wife Barbara Tammey, 7 times to death at Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, USA.

Sylvester’s actions resulted in him being detained as he is currently in police custody at the Orange County Jail. The Orlando Police via tweet confirmed his arrest following the gruesome murder of his 27-year-old wife.

Well, four years after his arrest and detention, the court found him guilty and convicted him of 1st-degree murder and would have to serve the rest of his life on earth in prison.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

