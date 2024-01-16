Ghanaian pastor prophesies the correct score for Black Star’s match against Cape Verde – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man of God called Rev. Jedidiah Henry Kore aka Fire Oja of the Zion Prayer Ministry International is going viral after a video of one his prophecy sessions is going viral on social media.

Account to the video sighted, Fire Oja was seen prophesying the correct score for the game that was played between the Black Stars of Ghana and Cape Verde where the Stars lost by 2 goals to 1.

Rev Jedidiah prophesied is on how the game was going to end as he stated that Cape Verde will score the first goal but Ghana will equalize.

He went on to state that the nation will be heartbroken as Cape Berde will win by a last minute goal and it happened just as he said.

This has spark a conversation on social media with a fraction believing it and others throwing it under the bed.

Check it out below