type here...
GhPage Sports Ghanaian players stuck in Ethiopia due to COVID-19 seek government's help
Source:GHPAGE
Sports

Ghanaian players stuck in Ethiopia due to COVID-19 seek government’s help

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
|
Ghanain players stuck in Ethiopia
Ghanain players stuck in Ethiopia
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian players who are stuck in Ethiopia as a result of travel restrictions instituted due to the widespread COVID-19 have sought the government’s help in a new video.

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim turns begger

Led by Lee Addy who was part of the 2010 World Cup squad and goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, these footballers appealed to the government to come to their aid.

The government of Ghana, like many other nations worldwide, in taking steps to manage the spread of the coronavirus pandemic closed its borders.

These measures were taken to cut down on imported cases and to effectively manage the deadly disease.

This led to some nationals who took trips overseas temporarily for a variety of reasons being stranded.

The government, however, has initiated an evacuation plan to transport these nationals back home with famous rapper Sarkodie and family being beneficiaries as they returned to Ghana after being stranded in Europe for close to 6 months.

The players stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the football season in Ethiopia has been canceled and they have been stuck out there since March.

READ ALSO: ‘Atopa’ tape of Ronaldinho leaks

According to them, they are running out of funds and they asked the government and officials in charge of the evacuation program to come to their aid before their residence and work permits expire.

They claimed to have their ticket monies ready awaiting the government’s support.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Famous footballer Lee Addy mentioned that upon consultation with the Ghanaian consulate in Ethiopia, they were told the only solution available was to pay 2000 dollars to be flown home on a cargo plane.

Previous articleAccra Technical University records first COVID-19 case just after reopening
Next articleStonebwoy’s former bodyguard who slapped Kelvynboy finally speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Sports

‘Atopa’ tape of Ronaldinho leaks

Qwame Benedict -
Popular Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho has once made the news for the bad reason again this time around, his sex-tape has leaked...
Read more
Sports

Abedi Pele cries on TV after coming face to face with Herbert Adika

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Pele shared tears on live TV after he finally reunited with the man who discovered and helped build...
Read more
Sports

Isaac Dogboe trainer blames Navarette loss on ‘failed juju’

Qwame Benedict -
Trainer of Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe who is also the father of the boxer Paul Dogboe has revealed that his son's loss...
Read more
International Sports

COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

Mr. Tabernacle -
Argentine and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala have tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks of being in quarantine, according...
Read more
Sports

John Paintsil confirms the death of his mother

RASHAD -
Ghanaian footballer, John Paintsil has confirmed the death of his mother, Madam Julian Paintsil. According to reports, Madam Juliana...
Read more
Sports

Christian Atsu allegedly quits Blackstars

Qwame Benedict -
Information we are picking up suggests that Blackstars player Christian Atsu has announced his decision to quit the National football team the...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
94 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ken Agyapongs’s baby mama goes crazy on social media again after her apology was declined

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams a day after releasing an emotional apology letter together with her daughter Anell to the...
Read more
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong replies daughter after apology

Mr. Tabernacle -
Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has replied his daughter Anell Agyapong after she asked for forgiveness from him in an emotional laden...
Read more
Lifestyle

Why I supported my baby mama to win her seat – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
The New Patriotic Party - NPP on Saturday, June 22 went to polls to elect Members of Parliament for the respective constituencies...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News