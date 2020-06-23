Ghanaian players stuck in Ethiopia due to COVID-19 seek government’s help

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian players who are stuck in Ethiopia as a result of travel restrictions instituted due to the widespread COVID-19 have sought the government’s help in a new video.

Led by Lee Addy who was part of the 2010 World Cup squad and goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, these footballers appealed to the government to come to their aid.

The government of Ghana, like many other nations worldwide, in taking steps to manage the spread of the coronavirus pandemic closed its borders.

These measures were taken to cut down on imported cases and to effectively manage the deadly disease.

This led to some nationals who took trips overseas temporarily for a variety of reasons being stranded.

The government, however, has initiated an evacuation plan to transport these nationals back home with famous rapper Sarkodie and family being beneficiaries as they returned to Ghana after being stranded in Europe for close to 6 months.

The players stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the football season in Ethiopia has been canceled and they have been stuck out there since March.

According to them, they are running out of funds and they asked the government and officials in charge of the evacuation program to come to their aid before their residence and work permits expire.

They claimed to have their ticket monies ready awaiting the government’s support.

Famous footballer Lee Addy mentioned that upon consultation with the Ghanaian consulate in Ethiopia, they were told the only solution available was to pay 2000 dollars to be flown home on a cargo plane.