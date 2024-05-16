Ghanaian politicians only respond when we insult them – Rashad shares thoughtful opinion on Twene Jonas

Recall that days ago, controversial Ghanaian political critic, Twene Jonas was threatened by an elderly Ghanaian man who’s based in the US.

In a video that went viral on social media, the US-based Ghanaian socialite was confronted by an older Ghanaian man residing abroad over how he hurls insults at government officials back home in Ghana.

Online video footage captured the Ghanaian man approaching Twene Jonas publicly.

Displeased over how Twene Jonas handles issues on social media, the Ghanaian man who spoke fluent Twi cautioned against his approach.

With a firm yet composed demeanour, he voiced his disapproval of Twene Jonas’ method of addressing issues concerning Ghana and its officials and even bragged that he could hire hitmen to take Twene Jonas off.

As we all know, the man in the viral video isn’t the first person to attack Twene Jonas over his attacks on our leaders.



Reacting to the whole saga, GhPage’s Rashad has shared his two cents on Twene Jona’s infamous approach of criticizing our leaders.

While sharing his thoughtful opinion on the whole saga, Rashad expressed that Ghanaian politicians only pay attention to the voice of the citizens if it’s coupled with insults.



Using the story of a mentally challenged man who always criticized a nonchalant chief until he was apprehended for disrespecting authority.

Rashad emphasised that our leaders are aware of all the ills in the society as well as the problems we are facing which they can easily solve but will never act until they are insulted.

Watch the video below to know more…