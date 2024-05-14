Imagine getting arrested and jailed in the UK and after serving a few months or years you are transferred to Ghana to finish your sentence in Nsawam, Ankaful or the other prisons in the country.

That is the plan on the table of the Justice Ministry in the UK according to Crime Check CEO Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng.

The United Kingdom is planning to bring back all Ghanaian citizens locked up in their prisons.

According to the CEO of Crime Check, the UK Justice Ministry was in the country to hold a meeting with various stakeholders regarding their intention to bring all Ghanaian prisoners convicted of crimes and serving jail terms back to Ghana.

He stated that according to the group, they currently have 80 Ghanaian nationals in UK prisons and would want them to be brought back home to complete their sentences.

Ibrahim disclosed that an agreement was signed in 2015 which allowed UK citizens serving sentences in Ghana to be repatriated to the UK to finish their sentences and that is what the UK is also planning to do now.

Watch the video below: