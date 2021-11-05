Ghanaian Prophet drops another serious prophecy about Shatta Wale (Video)

- Advertisement -

Another Ghanaian pastor has dropped a weighty prophecy about Shatta Wale in a new video. This prophecy made by the man of God is not a doom one.

According to the man of God, the Dancehall Musician will become a pastor in the shortest possible time. He said this in an interview.

The man of God asserted that the one-week remand of the Dancehall King to the Ankaful Maximum security is nothing but part of the transformational process of the musician to become a man of God.

The prophet explains that Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale when he was in his mother’s womb was anointed by God to become a pastor.

Speaking in the interview, the clergyman disclosed that Shatta Wale is blessed adding that his parents are aware that the hand of God is upon their son.

He explained that Shatta Wale reform into a pastor does not mean he will lead a church rather he’ll repent from his old ways and proclaim God and his Kingdom to the world.

He continued that the controversial multiple award-winning artiste will preach through his songs just like Bob Marley.

In other related news, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale days ag revealed the main reason behind his staged attack that shocked the country.

Shatta Wale spent a week at the Ankaful Maximum security after he was remanded by the court a few weeks ago for causing fear and panic in the country.

Many people have wondered why he would choose to pull such a ‘foolish’ prank which in the end took him to jail and could face more severe punishment after the court is done with his case.

In a Facebook post to apologize to his fans and people who were hurt by his actions, the “Mellisa” hitmaker stated that he had to do that because he was directed by God.

According to him, God needed someone to sacrifice himself/herself so doom prophecies in the country can come to an end and he chose him, Shatta Wale.

“All those that felt bad about the whole situation, I want to say am sorry ok. I had to do do that sacrifice cus God told me to Will you forgive me now so we move to GOG and start jamming.